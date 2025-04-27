Youssouf Ndayishimiye News: Nets on Friday

Ndayishimiye scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Friday's 3-1 victory versus Paris Saint-Germain.

Ndayishimiye headed in Nice's third goal in the 70th minute, assisted by Badredine Bouanani, and contributed defensively with seven clearances and two blocks. He's now recorded two goals, 13 clearances, four blocks, and two interceptions in his last three games.