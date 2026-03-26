Youssouf Ndayishimiye News: Receives two-match ban

Ndayishimiye has been handed a two-match ban and will miss Nice's upcoming clashes against Strasbourg and Le Havre before returning for the April. 18. fixture against Lille, according to the league.

Ndayishimiye was shown a red card in Saturday's loss against PSG, triggering a suspension that rules him out of two consecutive fixtures. Charles Vanhoutte is expected to see a larger role in the middle of the park to cover during his absence.