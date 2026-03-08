Youssouf Ndayishimiye News: Remains on bench Sunday

Ndayishimiye (knee) remained an unused substitute in Sunday's 4-0 defeat against Rennes, confirming he is back fit moving forward for Nice.

Ndayishimiye made his long-awaited return from an ACL injury layoff but stayed on the bench as an unused substitute in the Aiglons' 4-0 loss to Rennes on Sunday. The center-back has been grinding through training sessions and getting minutes with the Elite squad to rebuild his match fitness, and he now looks ready to step back onto the senior stage. Ndayishimiye is expected to pick up minutes off the bench first as he ramps back up to full speed, with the goal of eventually pushing for a starting spot in central defense under new coach Claude Puel.