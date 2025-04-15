Youssouf Ndayishimiye News: Scores equalizer against Strasbourg

Ndayishimiye scored a goal off two shots (both on target), created one chance and made five clearances and two interceptions during Saturday's 2-2 draw against Strasbourg.

Ndayishimiye was solid as usual at the heart of the defense but his biggest contribution definitely came on the attacking end as he rose above everyone else to head home a corner kick from the right and draw things level at 2-2 deep into second half's stoppage time. This was the first goal since September for the center-back, who's ranked among Ligue 1 top 20 in both clearances and blocks.