Youssouf Ndayishimiye headshot

Youssouf Ndayishimiye News: Two interceptions in 1-1 draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Ndayishimiye registered one tackle (one won), seven clearances and two interceptions in Friday's 1-1 draw versus AJ Auxerre.

Ndayishimiye made seven clearances in the match, three more any other player in the match. It was the fifth occasion in the league campaign where 26-year-old made seven or more clearances in a league fixture. Ndayishimiye made a block as well.

