Youssouf Ndayishimiye News: Two interceptions in 1-1 draw
Ndayishimiye registered one tackle (one won), seven clearances and two interceptions in Friday's 1-1 draw versus AJ Auxerre.
Ndayishimiye made seven clearances in the match, three more any other player in the match. It was the fifth occasion in the league campaign where 26-year-old made seven or more clearances in a league fixture. Ndayishimiye made a block as well.
