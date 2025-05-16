Fantasy Soccer
Youssouf Sabaly Injury: Suffers collarbone injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 16, 2025 at 7:08am

Sabaly (undisclosed) is out for the time being due to a collarbone injury, accoridng to his club.

Sabaly is heading to the sidelines for a bit, as the defender is heading to the sidelines due to his injury. This will be something to monitor for the club, as he did start in their last outing. That said, this will force a change while he is out, with Aitor Ruibal as a likely replacement.

