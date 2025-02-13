Youssouf Sabaly News: Plays almost full game midweek

Sabaly played 89 minutes in Thursday's 3-0 win over Gent in the Europa Conference League. He has fully recovered from the hamstring injury that sidelined him for one month.

Sabaly was back in the starting lineup and fully fit after missing one month of competition due to a hamstring injury. It is unclear if he will be able to play two games in a row as it mainly depends on his fitness, but he is now available and should regain his starting spot at right-back in the upcoming fixtures. If he cannot start Sunday against Real Sociedad, Angel Ortiz is likely to replace him.