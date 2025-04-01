Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Youssouf Sabaly headshot

Youssouf Sabaly News: Sets up goal on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Sabaly assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Sevilla.

Sabaly set up the equalizer for Johnny Cardoso in the 25th minute. Sabaly made 46 passes and also made two clearances, two interceptions and a tackle. This was his first goal contribution of the campaign. He has proven to be an effective passer, with a 92 percent pass success rate across the last four games.

Youssouf Sabaly
Betis
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now