Youssouf Sabaly News: Sets up goal on Saturday

Sabaly assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Sevilla.

Sabaly set up the equalizer for Johnny Cardoso in the 25th minute. Sabaly made 46 passes and also made two clearances, two interceptions and a tackle. This was his first goal contribution of the campaign. He has proven to be an effective passer, with a 92 percent pass success rate across the last four games.