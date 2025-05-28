Youssoufa Moukoko News: Disappointing loan in Nice

Moukoko made 19 appearances across all competitions for Nice during the 2024-25 season, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

Moukoko's arrival added youthful energy and potential to Nice's attacking options but ultimately ended as a very disappointing season since he didn't feature a single minute after early February for the Aiglons. Although Moukoko definitely has potential, his loan spell in Nice wasn't successful and his future is very blurry since he will return to his parent club Dortmund, that reportedly don't count on him for the future.