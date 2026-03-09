Youssoupha Niang headshot

Youssoupha Niang News: Four shots in home loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Niang registered four shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Borussia Dortmund.

Niang made his first start for Koln, having come off the bench on four occasions. Before this match, he hadn't taken a shot in the Bundesliga, and in this game, he took four, putting a shot on target. He created a chance as he had in the previous game, both of which had come from an accurate cross.

