Youssoupha Niang News: Four shots in home loss

Niang registered four shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Borussia Dortmund.

Niang made his first start for Koln, having come off the bench on four occasions. Before this match, he hadn't taken a shot in the Bundesliga, and in this game, he took four, putting a shot on target. He created a chance as he had in the previous game, both of which had come from an accurate cross.