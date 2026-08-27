Youssoupha Niang News: Loaned to St. Pauli
Niang has joined St. Pauli on a season-long loan from FC Koln for the 2026-27 campaign, the club announced.
Niang heads to St. Pauli in search of more consistent playing time after injuries delayed his first-team breakthrough with Koln last season. The 20-year-old made 10 Bundesliga appearances while also recording three goals and one assist across four Regionalliga outings. Capable of playing both centrally and on the wing, Niang adds a physical and versatile option to St. Pauli's attack and should compete for regular minutes as he continues his development.
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