Yuito Suzuki Injury: Back training with Japan squad

Suzuki (collarbone) has returned to training with the Japan national team squad on Friday, marking a significant step forward in his recovery from the right collarbone fracture he suffered during the match against Wolfsburg, according to the JFA.

Suzuki had been ruled out for the remainder of the Freiburg season following the injury, making his return to collective training with the national team a faster turnaround than initially anticipated. The attacking midfielder's participation in Japan's World Cup preparations is an encouraging development for coach Hajime Moriyasu, with the tournament opener drawing ever closer and Suzuki's creativity and technical quality making him a potentially important figure for the Samurai Blue this summer.