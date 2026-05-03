Yuito Suzuki headshot

Yuito Suzuki Injury: Dealing with shoulder problem

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Suzuki was unable to finish Sunday's 1-1 draw against Wolfsburg due to a shoulder issue for which he was taken to the hospital, and coach Julian Schuster said "it doesn't look so good", according to Welt.

Suzuki's status is now a major concern for his team, as he has been their most regular central attacking midfielder lately, scoring four goals over 12 league or UEL appearances since March. While his absence is yet to be confirmed, this situation could force a change in Freiburg's lineup, with Maximilian Philipp and a more defensive-minded Nicolas Hofler offering backup options. A long absence for Suzuki may also become a worry for Japan ahead of the World Cup, as he's projected to play a role following Takumi Minamino's (knee) injury.

Yuito Suzuki
SC Freiburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yuito Suzuki See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yuito Suzuki See More
2026 World Cup Group F Preview: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden and Tunisia Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group F Preview: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden and Tunisia Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
6 days ago