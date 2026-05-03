Yuito Suzuki Injury: Dealing with shoulder problem

Suzuki was unable to finish Sunday's 1-1 draw against Wolfsburg due to a shoulder issue for which he was taken to the hospital, and coach Julian Schuster said "it doesn't look so good", according to Welt.

Suzuki's status is now a major concern for his team, as he has been their most regular central attacking midfielder lately, scoring four goals over 12 league or UEL appearances since March. While his absence is yet to be confirmed, this situation could force a change in Freiburg's lineup, with Maximilian Philipp and a more defensive-minded Nicolas Hofler offering backup options. A long absence for Suzuki may also become a worry for Japan ahead of the World Cup, as he's projected to play a role following Takumi Minamino's (knee) injury.