Yuito Suzuki Injury: Suffers collarbone injury

Suzuki (collarbone) suffered a fracture of his right collarbone following a collision in the match against Wolfsburg and is out for the time being, according to the club.

Suzuki's injury is a significant blow for Freiburg heading into the final stretch of the season, with the 24-year-old set to miss an indefinite period as he recovers from the fracture. Collarbone injuries typically require several weeks of recovery before a player can return to full contact training, making any return this season unlikely. Nicolas Hofler is expected to step into the number 10 role in his absence, providing an experienced option to cover the position.