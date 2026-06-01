Yuito Suzuki News: Fit for World Cup

Suzuki (collarbone) was named as an unused substitute in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Iceland, confirming he is fully fit for Japan's World Cup campaign, according to the JFA.

Suzuki had been sidelined since suffering the right collarbone fracture during the match against Wolfsburg and had only recently returned to collective training with the national team, making his inclusion in the matchday squad a significant milestone in his recovery. The attacking midfielder is now available for coach Hajime Moriyasu ahead of Japan's World Cup opener against the Netherlands on June 14, with his creativity and technical quality making him a potentially important figure for the Samurai Blue throughout the tournament.