Yuito Suzuki News: Tallies goal

Suzuki scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Bayer Leverkusen.

Suzuki scored his first goal since January 18, netting one of Freiburg's three goals on Saturday. In his first season with the team, he has four goals and two assists in 20 appearances, creating 19 chances with 18 tackles (13 won) and 16 crosses, starting 15 games in the process.