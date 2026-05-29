Yukhym Konoplya News: Joins Gladbach until 2029

Konoplya has joined Gladbach from Shakhtar Donetsk on a free transfer on a contract until June 2029, his new club announced.

Konoplya brings significant experience to the Borussia Park, having made 114 competitive appearances for Shakhtar across all competitions including 15 Champions League outings, contributing seven goals and 15 assists while winning three Ukrainian league titles, two domestic cups and a Super Cup during his time at the club. Sporting director Rouven Schroder praised his physicality, willingness to play and leadership qualities gained as a regular starter for the Ukrainian champions and through 27 senior international appearances for Ukraine, where he has scored twice. Konoplia expressed overwhelming emotion at joining such a historic club with an incredible fanbase, admitting it would take a few days to fully process the magnitude of the move, while also having a previous connection to Gladbach having faced them in a charity friendly in May 2022 when the club hosted the Ukrainian national team.