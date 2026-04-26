Yukinari Sugawara headshot

Yukinari Sugawara News: Assists in two straight

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Sugawara had an assist with his lone chance created while taking one shot (on goal) and blocking two shots during Sunday's 1-1 draw with Stuttgart.

Sugawara set up Jens Stage in the 18th minute assisting the opening goal of the match while leading Bremen in blocks. The wing-back has an assist in back to back starts while combining for two chances created, two crosses and five tackles over his last three appearances.

Yukinari Sugawara
Werder Bremen
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