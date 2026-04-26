Yukinari Sugawara News: Assists in two straight
Sugawara had an assist with his lone chance created while taking one shot (on goal) and blocking two shots during Sunday's 1-1 draw with Stuttgart.
Sugawara set up Jens Stage in the 18th minute assisting the opening goal of the match while leading Bremen in blocks. The wing-back has an assist in back to back starts while combining for two chances created, two crosses and five tackles over his last three appearances.
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