Yukinari Sugawara News: Concedes penalty as a sub

Sugawara registered one tackle (zero won) and one clearance in Saturday's 3-1 loss against Liverpool.

Sugawara conceded a penalty in the 88th minute of the game as he used his arm to control the ball inside the box. Mohamed Salah scored the penalty, and this put the scoreline to 3-1. This was the full-backs 11th game as a substitute this year, and he had previously started against Chelsea. He also failed to win his only attempted tackle of the game.