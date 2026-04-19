Yukinari Sugawara headshot

Yukinari Sugawara News: On scoresheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Sugawara assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 victory against Hamburger SV. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 71st minute.

Sugawara knocked in his first assist since Jan 16, giving him five assist on the season. He's been a good add for Werder, making 26 starts in 28 appearances, averaging about 2.4 crosses and 2.3 clearances a contest.

Yukinari Sugawara
Werder Bremen
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