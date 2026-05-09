Yukinari Sugawara News: Sent off Saturday
Sugawara was shown a red card in the fifth minute of Saturday's 1-0 loss to Hoffenheim.
Sugawara would start Saturday's match in a bad way, earning a red card just five minutes in that would leave his club a man down most of the contest. Unfortunately, this will end the defender's season, as they only have one match to play left. He has been a starter pretty much all season, so a change will be made, with Felix Agu potentially pushed back into the defense.
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