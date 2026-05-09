Yukinari Sugawara headshot

Yukinari Sugawara News: Sent off Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Sugawara was shown a red card in the fifth minute of Saturday's 1-0 loss to Hoffenheim.

Sugawara would start Saturday's match in a bad way, earning a red card just five minutes in that would leave his club a man down most of the contest. Unfortunately, this will end the defender's season, as they only have one match to play left. He has been a starter pretty much all season, so a change will be made, with Felix Agu potentially pushed back into the defense.

Yukinari Sugawara
Werder Bremen
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yukinari Sugawara See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yukinari Sugawara See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
354 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
355 days ago
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
March 18, 2025
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
March 18, 2025
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
February 28, 2025