Yukinari Sugawara News: Suspension served

Sugawara has served his one-match suspension and is no longer suspended.

Sugawara had been sent off in the fifth minute of last Saturday's loss to Hoffenheim, effectively ending his domestic season prematurely. The Japanese international will now shift his focus entirely to the World Cup this summer before returning to Southampton ahead of the 2026/27 season. Sugawara ends the season with six assists, 20 chances created and 73 crosses across 31 Bundesliga appearances while on loan from Southampton.