Yunus Emre Konak Injury: Forced off injured
Konak was forced off with an apparent head injury late in Saturday's clash with Brighton.
Konak picked up the injury at the very end of Saturday's clash with Brighton. The midfield came on the pitch just a few minutes before. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to know the extend of his injury although his potential absence for upcoming features will not impact the starting squad since he has mainly been a bench option this season.
