Yunus Emre Konak headshot

Yunus Emre Konak News: Returns from Oxford United loan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Konak has returned to Brentford following the conclusion of his loan spell at Oxford United, the club announced.

Konak had been sent to the Championship after making just one appearance for Brentford across all competitions, with the loan designed to give him regular playing time and a clearer pathway back to the first team. The club will assess how he developed during his time at Oxford before making decisions on his role heading into the 2026/27 campaign.

Yunus Emre Konak
Brentford
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