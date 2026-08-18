Yunus Emre Konak News: Signs extension, goes out on loan

Konak signed a contract extension with Brentford until the end of the 2030/31 season Tuesday. He will also spend the 2026/27 season on loan at Lincoln City.

Konak is seen as an interesting long-term prospect for Brentford, but he's not yet ready for the rigors of the Premier League. Therefore, the club decided to send him out on loan, and they should monitor his progress closely, as Konak is now under contract with the Bees for the next five seasons. This will be his second experience in the Championship after Konak made 16 appearances (12 starts) for Oxford United in the second half of the 2025/26 campaign.