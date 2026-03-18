Yunus Musah News: Clears UCL suspension

Musah is an option going forward after serving a one-game ban in the return leg of the Champions League clash with Bayern.

Musah has seen limited playing time over the last few games, so he's not guaranteed to feature while Ederson, Marten De Roon and Mario Pasalic are favored in holding midfield. Still, Musa will look to get some opportunities, holding some attacking upside after scoring in two of his last four matches played across all competitions.