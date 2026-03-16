Yunus Musah News: Suspended for second leg
Musah is suspended for Wednesday's second leg against Bayern due to yellow card accumulation, according to UEFA.
Musah will hit the sidelines for the club's second leg of their knockout contest against Bayern, suspended after a third yellow in the competition. This is a minor loss for the club, as he has mainly been a bench option for Atalanta this season, starting only two of his seven appearances in the Queen competition.
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