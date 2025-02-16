Yunus Musah News: Takes four shots against Verona

Musah registered four shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) and was booked in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Verona.

Musah played on the wing over Christian Pulisic to provide more balance and led his team in attempts along with Rafael Leao, although with little accuracy. He should stay involved thanks to his versatility despite the increased competition after the January addition. He has assisted once and logged five shots (two on target), five chances created, six crosses (one accurate) and one tackle in his last five showings.