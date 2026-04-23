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Yuri Berchiche Injury: Chest issue cleared for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 23, 2026 at 3:45am

Berchiche (chest) has returned to team training after recovering from the respiratory issues he sustained against Osasuna and is expected to be available for Saturday's clash against Atletico Madrid, according to Edu Velasco Jr from ElChiringuitotv.

Berchiche's return to the group is a timely boost for Athletic Club heading into a high-stakes fixture against Atletico Madrid. The left-back was forced off in the closing stages of the Osasuna match with respiratory problems, raising concerns about his availability for the weekend. His recovery means Adama Boiro, who had been the likely replacement at left-back, will probably return to a depth role. Berchiche's presence should help restore stability on the left side of the defense as Athletic Club look to put in a strong performance against one of La Liga's top sides.

Yuri Berchiche
Athletic
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