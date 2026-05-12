Yuri Berchiche Injury: Dealing with injury
Berchiche is dealing with an injury and is out for Wednesday's match against Espanyol after missing the squad list.
Berhiche is heading into the midweek match with some slight issues, as the quick turnaround has left him with a contusion in his calf that will leave him out. He is a starter, so his loss would force a change, with Amada Boiro as a possible replacement. His hope will be to be fit for the final two games of the season.
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