Yuri Berchiche headshot

Yuri Berchiche Injury: Dealing with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 12, 2026 at 10:12am

Berchiche is dealing with an injury and is out for Wednesday's match against Espanyol after missing the squad list.

Berhiche is heading into the midweek match with some slight issues, as the quick turnaround has left him with a contusion in his calf that will leave him out. He is a starter, so his loss would force a change, with Amada Boiro as a possible replacement. His hope will be to be fit for the final two games of the season.

Yuri Berchiche
Athletic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yuri Berchiche See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yuri Berchiche See More
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Nov. 5
SOC
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Nov. 5
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
189 days ago
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
292 days ago
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: FC Barcelona v. Athletic Club Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: FC Barcelona v. Athletic Club Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
June 22, 2020