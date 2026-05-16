Yuri Berchiche headshot

Yuri Berchiche Injury: In squad for Celta game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Berchiche (undisclosed) is an option for Sunday's clash against Celta Vigo, the club announced Saturday.

Berchiche is presumably fit enough to contend for a starting position in the penultimate match of the campaign, although he may see his minutes managed after dealing with some discomfort over the last few days. The left-back was in good form with two assists over his last five games played. If he's ready for meaningful involvement, he'll push Adama Boiro back to a substitute role.

Yuri Berchiche
Athletic
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