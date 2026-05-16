Yuri Berchiche Injury: In squad for Celta game

Berchiche (undisclosed) is an option for Sunday's clash against Celta Vigo, the club announced Saturday.

Berchiche is presumably fit enough to contend for a starting position in the penultimate match of the campaign, although he may see his minutes managed after dealing with some discomfort over the last few days. The left-back was in good form with two assists over his last five games played. If he's ready for meaningful involvement, he'll push Adama Boiro back to a substitute role.