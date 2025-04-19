Fantasy Soccer
Yuri Berchiche Injury: Makes squad to face Real Madrid

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Berchiche (leg) is in the squad to face Real Madrid on Sunday.

The left-back had missed the last few matches, including the two-legged tie against Rangers in the UEFA Europa League, due to a leg injury. He's available and could see minutes against Real Madrid, but it's unclear if he'll get the start over other options who can play on the left side of the defense, such as Inigo Lekue and Adama Boiro.

