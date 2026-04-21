Yuri Berchiche headshot

Yuri Berchiche Injury: Picks up blow in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Berchiche subbed off with an undisclosed issue in the second half of Tuesday's 1-0 win over Osasuna.

Berchiche could be dealing with an injury after sustaining some damage in the final stages of the midweek game. He'll consequently be a doubt for the next league clash against Atletico Madrid, with his potential absence forcing a change in his team's usual lineup. Adama Boiro would be the likeliest replacement at left-back if Berchiche heads to the sidelines.

Yuri Berchiche
Athletic
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