Yuri Berchiche Injury: Picks up blow in victory

Berchiche subbed off with an undisclosed issue in the second half of Tuesday's 1-0 win over Osasuna.

Berchiche could be dealing with an injury after sustaining some damage in the final stages of the midweek game. He'll consequently be a doubt for the next league clash against Atletico Madrid, with his potential absence forcing a change in his team's usual lineup. Adama Boiro would be the likeliest replacement at left-back if Berchiche heads to the sidelines.