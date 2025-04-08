Fantasy Soccer
Yuri Berchiche headshot

Yuri Berchiche Injury: Suffers leg injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Berchiche was forced off Sunday's game due to injury and is out for the time being with a mild-to-moderate muscle injury to the soleus muscle of his right leg, the club announced.

Berchiche is ruled out for the time being due to a leg injury and will miss at least the two upcoming games this week against Rangers in the Europa League and Rayo Vallecano on Sunday. He is expected to be reassessed at the end of the week for a clearer timeline on his return. In the meantime, Adama Boiro will replace him at left-back.

Yuri Berchiche
Athletic
