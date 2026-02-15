Yuri Berchiche News: Assists in win
Berchiche assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Oviedo.
The defender was credited with an assist on Athletic Club's equalizing goal, and he created three chances overall. He should continue racking up assists if he maintains this approach against Elche, a team which has allowed 35 goals so far in La Liga play.
