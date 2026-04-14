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Yuri Berchiche News: Assists late consolation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Berchiche assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Villarreal.

Berchiche assisted Gorka Guruzeta as Athletic lost 2-1 to Villarreal. This is his fourth assist of the season, and it came from his only chance created of the match. All of his assists have come in the last nine matches. He took two shots for the second time in the last three matches and completed one of his two crosses.

Yuri Berchiche
Athletic
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