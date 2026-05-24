Yuri Berchiche News: Ban over
Berchiche is no longer suspended and is an option again.
Berchiche is done with his suspension as the season comes to a close, missing the last game due to his ban. He continued this season as an everyday starter for the club, typically tasked with defending the left. The defender ends the season with five clean sheets in 32 appearances (31 starts).
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