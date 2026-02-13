Yuri Berchiche headshot

Yuri Berchiche News: Clears knock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Berchiche (knock) was spotted back in team training Friday following his early exit in the last game, according to Athletic Xtra.

Berchiche took a heavy knock in the last match against Levante, but the defender returned to full team training Friday and is now available moving forward for the Basques. That is a major lift for Athletic Club, as he has been an undisputed starter along the backline and his presence brings stability and edge to the defense. If he is not cleared to go from the opening whistle, Adama Boiro is in line to step into the left-back role.

Yuri Berchiche
Athletic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yuri Berchiche See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yuri Berchiche See More
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Nov. 5
SOC
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Nov. 5
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
101 days ago
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
204 days ago
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: FC Barcelona v. Athletic Club Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: FC Barcelona v. Athletic Club Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
June 22, 2020