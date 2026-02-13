Yuri Berchiche News: Clears knock
Berchiche (knock) was spotted back in team training Friday following his early exit in the last game, according to Athletic Xtra.
Berchiche took a heavy knock in the last match against Levante, but the defender returned to full team training Friday and is now available moving forward for the Basques. That is a major lift for Athletic Club, as he has been an undisputed starter along the backline and his presence brings stability and edge to the defense. If he is not cleared to go from the opening whistle, Adama Boiro is in line to step into the left-back role.
