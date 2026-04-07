Yuri Berchiche News: Five crosses Sunday
Berchiche had five crosses (one accurate) and five clearances in Sunday's 2-0 loss versus Getafe. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 31st minute.
Berchiche recorded five crosses Sunday, matching his season high that he set on Oct. 4. He recorded one accurate cross but failed to create a chance or take a shot, so it was still a fairly disappointing day on the attack. He added five clearances and one yellow card on the defensive end as he played the full 90 minutes in his third consecutive match.
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