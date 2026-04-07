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Yuri Berchiche News: Five crosses Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Berchiche had five crosses (one accurate) and five clearances in Sunday's 2-0 loss versus Getafe. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 31st minute.

Berchiche recorded five crosses Sunday, matching his season high that he set on Oct. 4. He recorded one accurate cross but failed to create a chance or take a shot, so it was still a fairly disappointing day on the attack. He added five clearances and one yellow card on the defensive end as he played the full 90 minutes in his third consecutive match.

Yuri Berchiche
Athletic
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