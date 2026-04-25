Yuri Berchiche News: In starting squad

Berchiche (chest) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Atletico Madrid.

Berchiche made a timely return to the starting lineup after being forced off in the closing stages of the Osasuna match with respiratory problems, with his recovery proving sufficient for the coaching staff to hand him his place back on the left side of the defense. His presence should help restore stability in that area as Athletic Club look to put in a strong performance against one of La Liga's top sides, with Adama Boiro reverting to a depth role as a result. The swift nature of his recovery from what had been a concerning exit is an encouraging sign for a club with plenty still to play for heading into such a high-stakes fixture.