Yuri Berchiche headshot

Yuri Berchiche News: Logs assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Berchiche delivered an assist, created four chances, sent in four crosses (one accurate), made two tackles, three clearances and two interceptions and drew three fouls during Friday's 2-1 win over Elche.

Berchiche was once again solid defensively but his biggest draw is still what he can offer on the attacking end and this time wasn't different as he assisted Gorka Guruzeta for his side's first goal and created a lot of other chances from the flank. This has been a season full of ups and downs for the left-back but the three assists over the last four league starts while keeping the defensive numbers up definitely take him to another level on fantasy radars.

Yuri Berchiche
Athletic
