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Yuri Berchiche News: Suspended for season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Berchiche will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in La Liga and will therefore miss Sunday's season finale against Real Madrid.

Berchiche picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for Sunday's season finale against Real Madrid. The left-back has been a locked-in starter for the Basques, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Adama Boiro expected to start in his spot for that clash. Berchiche ends the season with several career highs with six assists, 30 chances created and 101 clearances across 32 La Liga appearances (31 starts).

Yuri Berchiche
Athletic
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