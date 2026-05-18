Yuri Berchiche News: Suspended for season finale
Berchiche will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in La Liga and will therefore miss Sunday's season finale against Real Madrid.
Berchiche picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for Sunday's season finale against Real Madrid. The left-back has been a locked-in starter for the Basques, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Adama Boiro expected to start in his spot for that clash. Berchiche ends the season with several career highs with six assists, 30 chances created and 101 clearances across 32 La Liga appearances (31 starts).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yuri Berchiche See More
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Nov. 5195 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season298 days ago
-
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: FC Barcelona v. Athletic Club PreviewJune 22, 2020
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yuri Berchiche See More