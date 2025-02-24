Yuri Berchiche News: Two assists Sunday

Berchiche assisted twice to go with one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (three accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 7-1 win versus Valladolid.

Berchiche recorded his first two goal contributions of the season Sunday, both of which were assists. He set up Nico Williams' strike in the 35th minute, then used a cross to assist Maroan Sannadi's goal in the 43rd minute. It marked his second consecutive match with three chances created and five crosses, but this time he was able to convert those into goals.