Yuri Goboglo News: Logs first career assist

Goboglo made an assist and sent in two crosses (one accurate) during Saturday's 3-1 win over Houston.

Goboglo made his first start in more than a month and showed what he's capable of with a perfect cross for Prince-Osei Owusu to double his side's lead in the 32nd minute. This was the first career assist for the youngster, who will hope to keep getting significant playing time and some starts during upcoming games.