Poulsen is struggling to keep himself fit and suffered a new minor injury in training in the Danish training camp. The striker is now heading back to Hamburg where he will likely undergo further examinations to know the extent of the issue. Poulsen started the last Bundesliga game against Dortmund which showed an improvement and a potential growing impact for the red shorts before suffering that new setback. Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer is expected to be the one leading the frontline if Poulsen has to miss some time.