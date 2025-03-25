Yussuf Poulsen Injury: Joins parts of team training
Poulsen (strain) has rejoined sections of team training, according to his club.
Poulsen is seeing a positive update as his club returns to play this week, as he has trained with the rest of his team. However, he has only trained in parts, so he still needs to join the group fully before he is an option. That said, he is likely still questionable to face Gladbach on Saturday.
