Yussuf Poulsen Injury: Likely back for Mainz
Poulsen was sidelined for Sunday's match with a muscle injury and will also miss Wednesday's DFB Pokal game against Wolfsburg. The club announced he could return as early as Saturday against Mainz.
Poulsen will miss a second straight match in all competitions due to a muscle injury but is expected to return Saturday. His availability will not affect the starting lineup as he remains a bench option.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now