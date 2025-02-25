Fantasy Soccer
Yussuf Poulsen Injury: Likely back for Mainz

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Poulsen was sidelined for Sunday's match with a muscle injury and will also miss Wednesday's DFB Pokal game against Wolfsburg. The club announced he could return as early as Saturday against Mainz.

Poulsen will miss a second straight match in all competitions due to a muscle injury but is expected to return Saturday. His availability will not affect the starting lineup as he remains a bench option.

Yussuf Poulsen
RB Leipzig
