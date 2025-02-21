Yussuf Poulsen Injury: Out with muscle injury

Poulsen is out for Sunday's match against Heidenheim due to a muscle injury, according to his club.

Poulsen will miss out Sunday, with the forward unable to play after suffering a muscle injury. A return date for the attacker is not yet in place, likely to miss a week or two with the injury. He hopes to return soon and not miss much time, although this isn't a major absence, only starting in three of his 19 appearances this season.