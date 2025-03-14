Fantasy Soccer
Yussuf Poulsen headshot

Yussuf Poulsen Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Poulsen is questionable for Saturday's clash with Dortmund after struggling with muscular problems and not training as normal this week, the club announced.

Poulsen is dealing with muscular problems again and is in doubt to face Dortmund on Saturday. He will likely be assessed after the final training session. His potential absence should not affect the starting XI since he has only been a bench option this season.

Yussuf Poulsen
RB Leipzig
More Stats & News
