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Yussuf Poulsen Injury: Set to return against Frankfurt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Poulsen (thigh) returned to full training and is an option for Saturday's clash against Frankfurt, according to coach Merlin Polzin. "Poulsen trained fully today and is an option for the squad."

Poulsen's return to full training is an encouraging development after more than a month on the sidelines with muscle issues. The veteran had been operating in a rotational capacity before the injury, and a return to that role appears the most likely scenario should he be included in the matchday squad Saturday.

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